Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
Max Factor Wild Mega Volume
Max Factor Wild Mega Volume


Max Factor Wild Mega Volume Mascara
RRP: £4.99
Available from Superdrug

What they say:
This new mascara innovation from Max Factor instantly blackens and plumps up the look of every lash thanks to its fearless Amplifier brush. The result is up to x3 more volume* for high-impact; high-drama 'look at me' lashes instantly - day or night.

What we say: 
Woah! Hello there volume! Our lashes haven't looked so plumped in ages. We loved how this mascara goes on so effortlessly and how the volume, curl and definition takes only a few moments to achieve. A new favourite - especially at that pocket-friendly price!

Star rating:

- Max Factor Wild Mega Volume

06/07/2013
