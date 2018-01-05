Make up bag detox
If your make up
bag weighs more than your handbag, or if you spend more than 5 minutes rummaging for the right eyeliner
every morning, then it's time for a serious make up
bag detox
.
Crumbling compacts, cracked lids, sticky lipglosses coated with fluff, our make up
bags are subject to some of our darkest secrets.
Whilst their contents make us look polished, a peek inside the make up
bag of many a groomed goddess will reveal enough cosmetic carnage to make most beauty
addicts gasp in horror.
So with fresh starts in mind, strip back to the bare essentials and revamp your make up
bag. Decluttering your make up
can help you to get more out of it (and will give you more time in the mornings too).
We've spoken to leading make up
artists and those in the know, to find out how to detox
your make up
bag...