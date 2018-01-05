Keep the basics

>
>
One way of detoxing your make up bag is to think of it as a wardrobe containing all your clothes. Jane Richardson, International Make Up Stylist for NARS says: "You always need to keep your basics, so just like you will always need support underwear on hand, keep your complexion products (primer, foundation, concealer, powder).

Instead re-organise your Modern Classics.

Like your comfy jeans, or that coloured jumper that brings out your eyes, these are your 'go to' essentials; the purple that brings out your green eyes, the sheer lipstick that's easy to wear...

Then find your make up bag equivalent of Fashion Accessories. Grab that Matte Red Lipstick that has dropped to the bottom of the bag and copy the latest look form the catwalk."

Detoxing your make up bag doesn't mean ridding it of everything. A good make up bag detox should leave you with the essentials that really work for you. Don't keep that orange lipstick just because it's on trend - if it makes you look washed out then ditch it.



02/01/2013
Reader ranking:5/5 
