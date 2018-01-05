Know when to throw

If your make up bag is filled with cracked and crumbling powders, there are ways to make things go further. Jane says there are certain questions to ask yourself when doing a make up bag detox:



"Anything that has been there for a long time? ...smells? Throw it out.



Cream splitting or smells? Throw it out.



Cracked? Crush and use as loose pigment.



Don't know why I ever bought it?



Use it just as a liner, or mix with another shadow to create a new one."



The less is more approach makes sense - if you haven't used a product for a long time the chances are it is going to continue sitting there, gathering dust.



Why not banish your 'one day' products to a drawer of make up to use on special nights out only, or when you are feeling experimental.



Your day to day make up bag should contain the essential items you need to get gorgeous in a jiffy every morning - and that means decluttering.





