Multi purpose make up

Shahena Ali, founder of The Powder Lounge says multi purpose make up is the way forward when it comes to detoxing.

She says, “Streamline your make-up bag by stocking up on multi-purpose products. Tinted moisturisers are perfect for light daytime coverage and can be used instead of foundation and a separate day cream.



Products that work on lips, eyes and cheeks are also a great way to cut down on unnecessary items and speed up your make-up regime.”



We love this selection of multi purpose must haves:



Benefit High Beam - £17.87

This satiny pink highlighter will bring radiance and light to any complexion - a quick sweep across brows or cheekbones and you're good to go. You can use on lips and eyes too - there's so many ways to love High Beam.

Available from Boots.com



Smashbox Tinted moisturiser - £25.50

With SPF15 this tinted moisturiser is good for your skin whilst making it look better too. It's oil free and absorbs excess oil throughout the day so you can maintain that matte freshness from dawn til dusk.

Available from Debenhams.com



NARS The Multiple - £29.00

If you haven't had a 'multiple' by NARS yet then it's time to invest in this multipurpose stick which adds a shimmering sparkle to eyes, cheeks, lips and body. The unique creamy formula comes in a range of colours from light silver to beachy bronze. And it's quick and easy to blend. Just the way we like it.

Available from NARSCosmetics.co.uk