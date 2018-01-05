Keep it clean

Applying make up with quality brushes like these ones from Shu Uemura helps achieve much better results but , if not looked after properly they can harbour nasty germs.



Beauty expert, Nicky Hambleton Jones, says it's good practive to invest in a good cleanser for your make up brushes.



She says: "They can hold on to bacteria, which is just great for spreading spots!"



Failing to clean your brushes regularly can also lead to infection. Because of these risks, skincare expert at Simple, Caroline Frazer, says sharing make up might not be a great idea.



"Don't share products - if you do let someone else use them make sure you wash, clean, wipe or sharpen them before you use them on yourself again as this will help to prevent cross infection. This is especially important when using eye liners,lip balms, lipsticks or make up brushes" Caroline says.





