Make up bag detox
  
Capsule make up

Capsule make up


If you are serious about streamlining the contents of your make up bag, then one good tip is to simply buy a smaller bag! This way you won't be able to overload it.

Chose your contents carefully. If you only have room for five products, make them the best you can afford. If all your make up bag contents are dependable products that suit you, then you're onto a winner.

Ruby Hammer says: "I think everyone should have a capsule makeup bag containing mascara, a concealer (as you could sometimes do without a base if your skin allows) and one multiple product that could provide colour for your cheeks, eyes and lips."


Benefit Pocket Pal - £15.50
Stains lips and cheeks and adds a rosy glow to every complexion.
Available from Asos.com

Maybelline Colossal Volum' Express Mascara - £7.19
Gives sky high lashes waterproof volume.
Available from Boots.com

Yves Saint Laurent Radiant Touche Eclat - £24.51
Brightens dark shadows for a flawless complexion.
Available from JohnLewis.com

Benefit - Some Kind of Gorgeous foundation compact - £21.50
This funky foundation will glide on and even out your skin for portable perfection.
Available from LookFantastic.com

ELF Shimmering Facial Whip - £1.50
This one product does all - brightens cheekbones, makes eyelids sparkle, shines lips and gives brow bones the glam factor.
Available from EyesLipsFace.co.uk



02/01/2013
Reader ranking:5/5 
Make up bag detox
Latest… 05/01/2018
