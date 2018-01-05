Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
If you're bored of your usual eyeliner
, mascara
and lipgloss routine, it's high time for a make-up
shake-up.
Get experimental and try rocking some of the beauty
and make-up trends
for spring summer 2012 - but word of warning - be ready to step outside your comfort zone.
From eye shadows in sunset hues to loud mouth lips
and metallic madness, the make-up trends for 2012 were bright, bold and brave.
We've rounded up the bold make-up trends from the runway that you need to try in 2012 - say goodbye to your wallflower ways and get ready to make a make-up statement.
Read on for the boldest and brightest beauty trends for 2012 - fearless fun starts here.