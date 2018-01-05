Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012

Bright eyes

Mushroom shades, twany taupes and natural shades be gone. For spring summer, add colour to your eyes in neon shades with eyeliners and shadows in daring hues.

From L'Huillier to Jaegar to Westwood Red Label the catwalk boomed with brights.



To get the look without raising too many eyebrows at work, try adding coloured eyeliner to your make-up bag.



Liquid liners by MAC have a really strong pigment and applied correctly can really make your eyes pop.