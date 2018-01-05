>
>
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
  
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
In this article

Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012


Bright eyes 

- Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Mushroom shades, twany taupes and natural shades be gone. For spring summer, add colour to your eyes in neon shades with eyeliners and shadows in daring hues.

From L'Huillier to Jaegar to Westwood Red Label the catwalk boomed with brights.

To get the look without raising too many eyebrows at work, try adding coloured eyeliner to your make-up bag.

Liquid liners by MAC have a really strong pigment and applied correctly can really make your eyes pop.

Or try Urban Decay's pigment rich eye shadow in Woodstock for a pink hue.

Urban Decay
RRP: £13.00
Available from Debenhams

17/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         