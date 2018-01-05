In this article















Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012

Loud mouth Loud



We loved the wine stained two toned pouts at Gurung (bottom left) created by



Recreate the look with Smashbox's Lip Stain in Berry for a juicy pout to be proud of.



Smashbox Lip Stain

RRP: £21.50

Available from Debenhams



Loud lips were all over the runways from New York to London with Mary Katranzou's turquoise pouts, Owen's full bodied reds and Yamamoto's violet kisses - bright and bold are the buzz words this season.We loved the wine stained two toned pouts at Gurung (bottom left) created by Mac Pro make up artist Charlotte Tilbury, where models looked like they'd been gorging on freshly picked summer berries.Recreate the look with Mac Pro Process Magenta Chromographic Pencil to line lips then add a blend of Mac Pro Black, Burgundy and Fuschia Lipmix or try