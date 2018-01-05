>
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
  
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012


Loud mouth 

- Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Loud lips were all over the runways from New York to London with Mary Katranzou's turquoise pouts, Owen's full bodied reds and Yamamoto's violet kisses - bright and bold are the buzz words this season.

We loved the wine stained two toned pouts at Gurung (bottom left) created by Mac Pro make up artist Charlotte Tilbury, where models looked like they'd been gorging on freshly picked summer berries.

Recreate the look with Mac Pro Process Magenta Chromographic Pencil to line lips then add a blend of Mac Pro Black, Burgundy and Fuschia Lipmix or try Smashbox's Lip Stain in Berry for a juicy pout to be proud of.

17/01/2012
