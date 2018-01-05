Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Loud mouth
Loud lips
were all over the runways from New York to London with Mary Katranzou's turquoise pouts, Owen's full bodied reds and Yamamoto's violet kisses - bright and bold are the buzz words this season.
We loved the wine stained two toned pouts at Gurung (bottom left) created by Mac
Pro make up
artist Charlotte Tilbury, where models looked like they'd been gorging on freshly picked summer berries.
Recreate the look with Mac
Pro Process Magenta Chromographic Pencil to line lips
then add a blend of Mac
Pro Black, Burgundy and Fuschia Lipmix or try Smashbox's Lip Stain in Berry for a juicy pout to be proud of.
Smashbox Lip Stain
RRP: £21.50
Available from Debenhams