Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Make-up rut? Try these make-up ideas
Metallic nails
Missoni opted for a marine metallica to set off their show - the perfect shade to team with any skin tone.
To get the look opt for purse friendly No.7 Stay Perfect nail colour in 340, Dollar, £7.00 - for a spacey shade of oilslick green.
We love Nail's Inc's Magnetic range - their Whitehall shade is a gorgeous metallic teal.
Nails Inc Magnetic nails
RRP: £13.00
Available from FeelUnique
Ursula Dewey
17/01/2012
