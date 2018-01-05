In this article















Make-up rut? Try these make-up ideas

Summer smoulder Swap your touch of eye liner for full on kohl rimmed eyes for a spring summer blackout.



Your best bet for wild child eyes, is to get hold of



Use kohl on your inner waterline as well as shading underneath your lower lashes, and when it comes to adding some black shadow, take your choice of shape from the runway - from feline at Iceberg to smoked almond at Moschino.



Mac Kohl in Smolder

RRP: £14.00

