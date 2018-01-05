>
Make-up trends for 2012
  
Make-up rut? Try these make-up ideas
Make-up rut? Try these make-up ideas


Summer smoulder 

Swap your touch of eye liner for full on kohl rimmed eyes for a spring summer blackout.

From Gucci to Pucci to Iceberg and Moschino, dark eyes make for a bold statement. Indulge your inner rock chick by going a shade darker with your kohl.

Lisa Butler at Pucci layered the kohl to create a look that was "quite relaxed, quite wild."

Your best bet for wild child eyes, is to get hold of Mac's Kohl in Smolder black which goes on with a creamy, easy to blend formula.

Use kohl on your inner waterline as well as shading underneath your lower lashes, and when it comes to adding some black shadow, take your choice of shape from the runway - from feline at Iceberg to smoked almond at Moschino.

Mac Kohl in Smolder
RRP: £14.00
Available from Selfridges

17/01/2012
