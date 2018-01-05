Make-up rut? Try these make-up ideas
Shimmering skin
Osman reminded us why reflective, shimmering skin is in. The trick is to have a subtle shimmer of shine, rather than full on glitter.
To get your skin to glow this season you need only invest in one super product - Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector that has tiny light reflective particles and a melty texture that can be smoothed into your skin for a flawless finish.
To keep the look wearable Michael Phillip, International Make up
Artist for New CID Cosmetics
says: "Add focused shimmer with highlighter to tops of cheek bones, brow bone and the bridge of the nose."
Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector
RRP: £33.00
Available from BeccaCosmetics