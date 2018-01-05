In this article















Make-up rut? Try these make-up ideas

Shimmering skin Osman reminded us why reflective, shimmering skin is in. The trick is to have a subtle shimmer of shine, rather than full on glitter.



To get your skin to glow this season you need only invest in one super product - Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector that has tiny light reflective particles and a melty texture that can be smoothed into your skin for a flawless finish.



To keep the look wearable Michael Phillip, International



Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector

RRP: £33.00

Available from BeccaCosmetics



Osman reminded us why reflective, shimmering skin is in. The trick is to have a subtle shimmer of shine, rather than full on glitter.To get your skin to glow this season you need only invest in one super product - Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector that has tiny light reflective particles and a melty texture that can be smoothed into your skin for a flawless finish.To keep the look wearable Michael Phillip, International Make up Artist for New CID Cosmetics says: "Add focused shimmer with highlighter to tops of cheek bones, brow bone and the bridge of the nose."