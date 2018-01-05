|
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
|
|
In this article
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Hair flare
A cockatiel quiff of colour can complete your outfit and give your look a feisty fashion forward edge. Just walk tall and let your hair do the talking.
To recreate such hair artistry, you'll need Kevin Murphy's Colour Bugs which wash out - coming in a rainbow of pink, orange or purple you can chose to add a daring streak or douse your whole hair with a shock of colour.
Alternatively, try Boot's Colour Extreme Hair Art Spray, which comes in UV colours as well as Azure Blue.
Colour Extreme Hair Art Spray
RRP: £4.07
Available from Boots
All images © Pixelformula
|
|
Ursula Dewey
17/01/2012
|
Article Plan Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012 ▼
|