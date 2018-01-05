>
>
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
 Photo 8/8 
Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
In this article

Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012


Hair flare

- Make-up rut? Make-up trends for 2012
Statement shades made their way to dizzying model heights - as blasts of colourful hair spray adorned barnets galore from Louise Gray to Narciso Rodriguez and Issey Miyake.

A cockatiel quiff of colour can complete your outfit and give your look a feisty fashion forward edge. Just walk tall and let your hair do the talking.

To recreate such hair artistry, you'll need Kevin Murphy's Colour Bugs which wash out - coming in a rainbow of pink, orange or purple you can chose to add a daring streak or douse your whole hair with a shock of colour.

Alternatively, try Boot's Colour Extreme Hair Art Spray, which comes in UV colours as well as Azure Blue.

Colour Extreme Hair Art Spray
RRP: £4.07
Available from Boots


All images © Pixelformula

17/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         