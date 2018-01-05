© MIss Den Mascara is an essential eye make-up product. It gives depth and intensity to eyes. However, to achieve dream lashes, the choice of product is important...



The type of mascara to buy depends on the type of lashes you have:

> If you have fine lashes, use a lengthening mascara, but remember that the longer your lashes, the thinner they look, so go for a volumising one too!

> If you have short lashes, go for a volumising mascara and remember that the larger your lashes, the shorter they look, so go for a lengthening one too that separates your lashes out well (like a false-eyelash effect).

> If you have fairly ordinary lashes, go for a curling mascara so there's no need for eyelash curlers!



Waterproof mascara is great if you're going to be exercising or if your emotions could get the better of you on big occasions! Waterproof doesn't run when it comes into contact with tears or water, so you don't have to worry about panda eyes. However, don't use waterproofs all the time: like hair dye, they can damage your lashes.

The best ones to use are water-soluble mascaras.

