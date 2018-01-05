Mineral makeup: Everything you need to know

In this article



















Mineral makeup: Myth busting mineral makeup



Mineral makeup: Myth busting mineral makeup Thought

Thought mineral make-up was just your average make-up with a few buzz word ingredients thrown in? Then it's time for your mineral make-up education. We've been experiementing with mineral make-up for a good few years but there's still lots of myths surrounding it - what makes it so good and is it better for your skin?



And if so - how?



But just like we take vitamins and minerals as supplements to be healthier, using mineral make-up can also be a healthier way to indulge your make-up habit.



We quizzed Bellapierre make-up artist and QVC presenter Laura Hannon, Susan Gerrard, Founder of Mii Cosmetics and bareMinerals European make-up Artist Sarah-Jane Broom to tell us more about mineral make-up matters.

