What is mineral make up?
Mineral make-up is essentially make-up which is made predominently with minerals.
The minerals used are found in the earth and sea and are very skin compatible - they're natural after all.
However not all Mineral make-up
is as pure as the next mineral make-up
brand, so if you're serious about taking up a Mineral make-up
habit, make sure you go for the pure stuff.
Quality mineral make-up
brands should have products with high mineral content.
Most 100 percent Mineral make-up
comes in the form of a loose powder product.