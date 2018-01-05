In this article



















What is it made from?

Mineral make-up is made up of a blend of naturally occuring minerals.



This can include the following: "Iron Oxide, Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide - as close to their elemental natural state as possible. Some minerals are crushed fairly roughly, other are refined to very small sizes to appear fine and smooth on the skin.



One hundred percent mineral powders are always a loose powder. They can be Foundations, Blushers, Bronzers, Eyeshadows and Special Finishing Powders, depending on the minerals used," says Susan.



As a naturally occuring substance, minerals are very versatile. When refined to make-up form, they can easily build coverage, hide imperfections and can help make skin tone look more uniform.



That means they're great for people suffering with acne, spots, or dull skin. One of the major benefits of mineral make-up is the fact it's pure and simple.



Susan says: "Minerals are very stable ingredients and do not need the assistance of preservatives, stabilisers or perfumes in order to make up the product. With a nice simple ingredient list, there is much less for sensitive skin to react to. In addition to this, minerals such as Zinc Oxide have healing properties when applied to the skin."



Sounds good to us!

