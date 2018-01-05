>
Mineral makeup: Everything you need to know
  
What are the main benefits of mineral make-up?
The trend for mineral mineral make-up goes beyond using cosmetics that are closer to Mother Nature - there's plenty of other benefits that have made mineral make-up a more appealing choice for make-up junkies.

For one, Sarah-Jane tells us, the main benefits of mineral make-up are linked to what is left out of the formulations. She says: "Why put fragrance, fillers and binders on your skin found in non-mineral make up that will block pores and aggravate skin?"

Sometimes it's easy to gloss over what's actually in our make-up but with mineral make-up you know you're using formulations that won't cause spots or bother sensitive skin types.

Most mineral make-up is non comedogenic which means it won't clog your pores - it gives even coverage while also protecting your skin from UV damage.

Laura explains: "mineral make up offers a natural SPF, as it’s often mixed with Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, both of these other minerals will offer a natural reflection from the harmful sun giving a SPF 15-20."

Plus as it's nature devrived most mineral make-up is gentle enough to wear after a facial treatment or after sports without sending your skin into a tailspin.

One of the best things about mineral make-up though, is the fact it gives you soft coverage and is easily blended. Plus you can make your own bespoke colours using a combination of loose mineral powders.



