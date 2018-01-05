In this article



















What are the disadvantages of mineral make-up?

Although mineral make-up has loads going for it - it's not perfect.



It sometimes gets a bad reputation for being messy, easy to spill and difficult to apply.



Plus if you need to build up heavier coverage the last thing you want is to spend ages applying layer upon layer of powder - no one likes a cake face.



However, mineral make-up companies are getting wise to these complaints and are increasingly creating packaging and formulas that eliminate mess and make application easier.



If you're not a fan of powder mineral foundations then you'll be pleased to know that Mii Cosmetics do some great liquid foundations that are easy to apply and feel light on the skin.







