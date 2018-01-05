>
>
Mineral makeup: Everything you need to know
  
What are the disadvantages of mineral make-up?
In this article

What are the disadvantages of mineral make-up?


Although mineral make-up has loads going for it - it's not perfect.

It sometimes gets a bad reputation for being messy, easy to spill and difficult to apply.

Plus if you need to build up heavier coverage the last thing you want is to spend ages applying layer upon layer of powder - no one likes a cake face.

However, mineral make-up companies are getting wise to these complaints and are increasingly creating packaging and formulas that eliminate mess and make application easier.

If you're not a fan of powder mineral foundations then you'll be pleased to know that Mii Cosmetics do some great liquid foundations that are easy to apply and feel light on the skin.




22/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         