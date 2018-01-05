>
Mineral makeup: Everything you need to know
  
Mineral make-up brands we love: bareMinerals
Mineral make-up brands we love: bareMinerals


BareMinerals is one of our fave mineral make-up brands - touted as one of the first mineral make-up brands - and made with high pigment formulations that feel great on your skin.

We love that BareMinerals are formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances, talc, binders or fillers. It's make-up that acts like skincare, as it protects your skin while making the most of your natural beauty.

Plus the range has some of our beauty team's fave make-up bag essentials.

Try their undereye primer, aka Stroke of Light or their newly launching ReMIX Trend Collection.

We love their palette eyeshadows which deliver strong colour without the mess of some loose powder products.



