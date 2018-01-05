>
Mineral makeup: Everything you need to know
  
Mineral make-up we love: BellaPierre
Mineral make-up we love: BellaPierre


BareMinerals isn't the only mineral make-up brand to provide for girls on the go.

Bella Pierre also has easy to use mineral make-up compacts. Hurrah! We know compacts are just part of most cosmetic bags but finding a decent mineral compact is an achievement!

In fact their best seller is their 5 in 1 Compact Foundation which can be used as a concealer, foundation, setting powder and SPF protection - multi-tasking beauty is something we can always get on board with.

We love that BellaPierre is super natural - it's a 100% natural mineral make up brand no less - and it's paraben free too - just for good measure.

Try shopping their range via QVC too for some great value deals!

22/01/2013
