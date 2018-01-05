In this article



















Mineral make-up we love: Mii Cosmetics

Mii Cosmetics are one of our favourite mineral make-up brands as they're so gentle and light it feels as though you're not wearing make-up at all.



Perfect for application post-facial you can depend on Mii to cover up angry blemishes and uneven skin tone no matter how sensitive your skin is feeling.



Plus we love the fact that Mii Cosmetics define beauty as feeling confident and not looking fake.



Try their Perfecting Pressed Powder to give your skin a flawless finish or dabble with their eye shadows for a striking make-up statement.









