>
>
Mineral makeup: Everything you need to know
  
Mineral make up brands we love: Inika cosmetics
In this article

Mineral make up brands we love: Inika cosmetics


Inika Cosmetics is also on our love list for mineral cosmetics. It's a brand that's committed to being as pure as can be with all products 100% natural, free from synethetic chemicals and harmful ingredients.

All their products are high performance and long lasting - and we also love the vegan make-up brushes which are super soft and make applying make-up one of life's little pleasures.

If you want to detox your make-up routine this is a great brand to try.

Start off with their 8-piece 'Face in a box' collection which contains contain, bronzer, a vegan Kabuki brush, a vegan contouring brush and make-up bag plus a primer, a concealer and some liquid foundation. Worth £118 but only £49.99 to buy.




22/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Stars who married the same person twice ...The longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         