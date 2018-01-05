In this article



















Mineral make up brands we love: Inika cosmetics

Inika Cosmetics is also on our love list for mineral cosmetics. It's a brand that's committed to being as pure as can be with all products 100% natural, free from synethetic chemicals and harmful ingredients.



All their products are high performance and long lasting - and we also love the vegan make-up brushes which are super soft and make applying make-up one of life's little pleasures.



If you want to detox your make-up routine this is a great brand to try.



Start off with their 8-piece 'Face in a box' collection which contains contain, bronzer, a vegan Kabuki brush, a vegan contouring brush and make-up bag plus a primer, a concealer and some liquid foundation. Worth £118 but only £49.99 to buy.







