Mineral make-up brands we love: Lily-Lolo

Lily Lolo is a British mineral make-up brand and it's cute as can be!



As well as having adorable packaging, all of their products are natural and made with ethically sourced ingredients.



Like other mineral make-up brands they shy away from chemical nasties and never test their products on animals. Plust the range is really affordable so you don't have to downsize to fund a new mineral make-up habit.

This mineral blush is only £7.29 - and will last for ages! Plus we love that there is such a choice of colours.