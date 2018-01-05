- Must try nail art trends

>
>

We love a bit of nail art at the sofeminine offices - and that means experiementing for hours on end with colour, sparkle, nail pens and product. All in the name of research of course.

But for those of us not so talented with a nail brush in hand, there's always the professionals to turn to - like the clever team at Urban Retreat's Nail Loft - situated at the top of Harrods.

And while not everyone can get themselves over to Harrods, we can all take inspiration from their latest nail art collection which targets the key trends for this autumn/winter.

We're particularly in love with the barely there nude nail - as well as multi textural talons which we recommend everyone tries out this season.

Angel Gaffney, Nail Technician at Urban Retreat, Harrods says: "Nail trends over the past couple of seasons have taken their lead from key trends on the catwalk - whether it is recreating a set texture or patterns and this is set to continue into 2013."

First up is the baroque look which is so on trend it hurts. With plenty of Byzantine decadence seen at Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and Etro, it's easy to add some brillance to your nails.

To create this look go for a black base by Leighton Denny - in Maneater, Essie's Marshmallow white and OPI's gorgeous gold in Glitzerland.
05/10/2012
