- Must try nail art trends

Lots of punky leather and dark romance touches are on trend this season. On the runway Hermes, Givenchy and Ricardo Tisci were mad for lots of leather - and the look also applies to our nails.

This two tone, multi-textured look is a twist on the classic French mani. It's ultra edgy and can be worn matt or glossy.

We prefer the matt look for a real style statement. Try a matt finish top coat to get this look right, and make sure the French tip is ultra glossy by going for a varnish with a high shine finish like Leighton Denny's Maneater.

For a matt look nail Rimmel's Matt Finish is a right little bargain at only £4.59.

05/10/2012
