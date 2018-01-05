Snakeskin nails

Forget crackle nail polishes, this autumn/winter it's all about snakeskin effect finishing.



The look you should be trying to achieve is super subtle but it can be done especially well if you work with two colours which are quite similiar to eachother.



If you're ready to brave this look the DIY way you'll need a couple of pieces of mesh - one with slighter larger holes than the other. Then you should have a couple of make-up sponges to hand along with three shades of nail polish.



Begin with a neutral base coat like Essie's Jazz, then, once dry, wrap your nail in the mesh. Sponge on the lighter colour nail polish then wait for it to dry. A silver colour can really add some depth so try Leighton Denny's Diamond Diva.



After this repeat the the process using the smaller mesh with the darker colour polish (OPI's You don't know jacques is a goodie)and finish with a topcoat.



Or, if you want guaranteed snakeskin effect perfection, just head to Harrods (we like this idea!).



