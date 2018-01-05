Nude nails

Naked nails? We no likey. But we love nude nails in two tone shades. We know - it's complicated. Somehow hyper real, ultra natural nails are so much better than the real thing.



Just as well that this is a key trend for A/W that is set to last through til S/S too.



Smart, sophisticated and barely there - this is the ultimate mani for looking groomed, without being too try hard.



We approve.



To get this look simply start with a base colour that is as close to your skin tone as possible and go one to two shades darker for the tip.



At the Nail Loft this look (left) has been created using Essie in Jazz, Leighton Denny's Supermodel taupe and a top coat of Leighton's Make It Matter.



It's definitely our fave!



