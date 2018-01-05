>
Must try nail art trends
  
Neon nails
Neon nails


Neon nails are set to be big this spring/summer but there's no reason not to be ahead of the trends right here, right now.

We love this daring colour blocking look. Pink and orange? Not a problem. Coral and mint? Go for it.

Nothing is too much for this nail trend.

You'll need plenty of clashing polishes to choose from and a steady hand. Try using Scotch tape to seal off areas of the nail you don't want to touch - then once your first colour is dry you can fill in the blanks.

This is a time consuming look to achieve but once you have your nails sorted all the complements you get will make it time well spent.

To get the look try these snazzy shades; Leighton Denny Drama Queen, Essie Light, Essie Navigate Her and Mavala Waikki Orange.

The brighter, the better!

05/10/2012
