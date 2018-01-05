>
>

Nail art design: The best nail art designs

Article in images
  

Nail art design: The best nail art designs


Nail Design addict: Snookie © Rex - Nail art design: The best nail art designs
Nail Design addict: Snookie © Rex
Whether you're into your reverse French or full on bling, the sky's the limit when it comes to nail art design. Introducing our fave nail art designs for nail art fans to try at home...

Sofeminine Nail Art Showcase

If you think you can make Snookie's nails look subtle then we want to hear from you.

In our first ever nail art design showcase we are obsessing over all the nail art creativity that has got us dashing to the beauty hall for extra supplies of varnish.

From the kitsch and camp to the outlandish, to the classic, we've been inspired by these nail art design addicts.

Check out our pick of the best nail art design bloggers and if you're into nail art design yourself send us your pics to get featured on Sofeminine...






 
  
Beauty Editor
31/10/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         