Nail art design: The best nail art designs

Nail Design addict: Snookie © Rex Whether you're into your reverse French or full on bling, the sky's the limit when it comes to nail art design. Introducing our fave nail art designs for nail art fans to try at home...

Sofeminine Nail Art Showcase If you think you can make Snookie's nails look subtle then we want to hear from you.



In our first ever nail art design showcase we are obsessing over all the nail art creativity that has got us dashing to the beauty hall for extra supplies of varnish.



From the kitsch and camp to the outlandish, to the classic, we've been inspired by these nail art design addicts.



Check out our pick of the best nail art design bloggers and if you're into nail art design yourself send us your pics to get featured on Sofeminine...













