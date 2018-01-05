Balm baby
Keep your lips in good condition by topping them up with a high quality balm several times a day - and at night too.
Carmex do a host of lovely lip balms at purse friendly prices, but for a bit of a treat we love Ole Henriksen's African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation.
Their lip lifesaver is made with plenty of natural skin goodies like cranberry seed oil and jojoba oil - great for skin softening and conditioning.
With extracts of grapefruit and orange to brighten your lips while giving them a fragrant zing, this balm smells delicious.
Ole Henriksen's African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation
RRP: £11.00
Available from FeelUnique