Balm baby

Keep your lips in good condition by topping them up with a high quality balm several times a day - and at night too.



Carmex do a host of lovely lip balms at purse friendly prices, but for a bit of a treat we love Ole Henriksen's African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation.



Their lip lifesaver is made with plenty of natural skin goodies like cranberry seed oil and jojoba oil - great for skin softening and conditioning.



With extracts of grapefruit and orange to brighten your lips while giving them a fragrant zing, this balm smells delicious.



Ole Henriksen's African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation

RRP: £11.00

Available from FeelUnique



