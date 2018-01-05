>
>
>
Lip Make up
National Kissing Day: Get kissable lips
  
Balm baby
In this article

Balm baby


Keep your lips in good condition by topping them up with a high quality balm several times a day - and at night too.

Carmex do a host of lovely lip balms at purse friendly prices, but for a bit of a treat we love Ole Henriksen's African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation.

Their lip lifesaver is made with plenty of natural skin goodies like cranberry seed oil and jojoba oil - great for skin softening and conditioning.

With extracts of grapefruit and orange to brighten your lips while giving them a fragrant zing, this balm smells delicious.

Ole Henriksen's African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation
RRP: £11.00
Available from FeelUnique

06/07/2012
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         