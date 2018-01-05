>
>
>
Lip Make up
National Kissing Day: Get kissable lips
  
Buff up
In this article

Buff up


If you're going to brush lips with a boy then the last thing you want is scratchy, flaky skin.

For a highly kissable finish you have to start by buffing up your lips with a decent lip scrub or exfoliating balm.

You may have heard of the toothbrush trick where you can take a dry toothbrush to your lips to gently remove any flakes of dead skin.

For a more glamorous method splash out on The Lip Secret by Sarah Happ - made with Vanilla Bean your lips will smell divine as you lightly buff away scratchy skin, to reveal smooth, kissable lips.

Sarah Happ Vanilla Bean lip scrub
RRP: £19.00
Available from BeautyBay

06/07/2012
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         