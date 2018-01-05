In this article















Buff up

If you're going to brush lips with a boy then the last thing you want is scratchy, flaky skin.



For a highly kissable finish you have to start by buffing up your lips with a decent lip scrub or exfoliating balm.



You may have heard of the toothbrush trick where you can take a dry toothbrush to your lips to gently remove any flakes of dead skin.



For a more glamorous method splash out on The Lip Secret by Sarah Happ - made with Vanilla Bean your lips will smell divine as you lightly buff away scratchy skin, to reveal smooth, kissable lips.



Sarah Happ Vanilla Bean lip scrub

RRP: £19.00

Available from BeautyBay



