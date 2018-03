Prime pout

Before you get handy with your lipstick prep your lips with a primer.



Unlike a balm primers are formulated especially to get maximum wear out your lipstick and provide the best base.



MAC's Prep + Prime Lip smoothes the contours of your lip surface so lipstick can be applied evenly.



It also adds extra stay-put factor so your lipstick won't slide off at first kiss.



MAC Prep + Prime Lip

RRP: £12.00

Available from MAC