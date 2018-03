In this article















How to apply lipstick

Getting the perfect pout isn't a matter of a quick slick and go.



Session Make-Up Artist Jules Cardozo-Marsh gives us her insider info.



"Using a lip brush, apply your lipstick starting from the centre of the mouth working your way towards the corners.”

Keep a



Bobbi Brown retractable lip brush

RRP: £21.00

Available from House of Fraser Keep a lipstick brush in your Make-Up bag. This one from Bobbi Brown has a retractable handle for easy application.