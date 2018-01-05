Plumped pout
Adding extra fullness to your natural lip shape doesn't have to mean injections.
Newby Hands, Editorial Director at FeelUnique, suggests: "Match your lip liner to your natural lip colour, and apply below the lip line for a natural look."
By going slightly outside your natural lip shape you'll create instant volume without filler. Try Laura Mercier
's Anti-Feathering Lip Liner or Rimmel
's 1000 Kisses Stay On Lip Liner - for obvious reasons.
For extra plump factor apply a slight gloss to the centre of your lower lip for more three dimensional kissability.
Laura Mercier Anti-Feathering Lip Liner
RRP: £16.50
Available from House of Fraser