>
>
>
Lip Make up
National Kissing Day: Get kissable lips
  
Plumped pout
In this article

Plumped pout


Adding extra fullness to your natural lip shape doesn't have to mean injections.

Newby Hands, Editorial Director at FeelUnique, suggests: "Match your lip liner to your natural lip colour, and apply below the lip line for a natural look."


By going slightly outside your natural lip shape you'll create instant volume without filler. Try Laura Mercier's Anti-Feathering Lip Liner or Rimmel's 1000 Kisses Stay On Lip Liner - for obvious reasons.

For extra plump factor apply a slight gloss to the centre of your lower lip for more three dimensional kissability.

Laura Mercier Anti-Feathering Lip Liner
RRP: £16.50
Available from House of Fraser

06/07/2012
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         