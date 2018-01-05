In this article















Plumped pout

Adding extra fullness to your natural lip shape doesn't have to mean injections.



Newby Hands, Editorial Director at FeelUnique, suggests: "Match your lip liner to your natural lip colour, and apply below the lip line for a natural look."



By going slightly outside your natural lip shape you'll create instant volume without filler. Try



For extra plump factor apply a slight gloss to the centre of your lower lip for more three dimensional kissability.



Laura Mercier Anti-Feathering Lip Liner

RRP: £16.50

Available from House of Fraser By going slightly outside your natural lip shape you'll create instant volume without filler. Try Laura Mercier 's Anti-Feathering Lip Liner or Rimmel 's 1000 Kisses Stay On Lip Liner - for obvious reasons.For extra plump factor apply a slight gloss to the centre of your lower lip for more three dimensional kissability.

