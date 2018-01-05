Natural colour

Ask any man and they'll say natural looking lips are much more kissable.



No guy wants to be left with a sheen of pink lip gloss - except Mark Wright maybe.



If you're prepping your pout with kisses in mind, then choose a colour that's only a shade or two away from your natural lip colour.



After prepping with primer and liner, fill in your pout with a long lasting lip colour.



BareMinerals Pretty Amazing Lipcolor won't budge for hours, meaning you can smooch away safely.



Pretty Amazing Lipcolor

RRP: £15.00

Available from Selfridges