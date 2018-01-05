>
Lip Make up
National Kissing Day: Get kissable lips
  
Natural colour
Ask any man and they'll say natural looking lips are much more kissable.

No guy wants to be left with a sheen of pink lip gloss - except Mark Wright maybe.

If you're prepping your pout with kisses in mind, then choose a colour that's only a shade or two away from your natural lip colour.

After prepping with primer and liner, fill in your pout with a long lasting lip colour.

BareMinerals Pretty Amazing Lipcolor won't budge for hours, meaning you can smooch away safely.

Pretty Amazing Lipcolor
RRP: £15.00
Available from Selfridges

06/07/2012
