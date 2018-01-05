Finishing touches

Finish off your lips with a hint of gloss - but go easy.



You'll only need the tiniest amount of gloss to give your pout a sexy sheen so dab a little on your lower lip then blend with your finger.



One final tip before you head out on your kissing mission?



Newby Hands says: "Once you’ve applied your lipstick, place your index finger in your mouth and slowly pull it out. This will prevent lipstick from sticking to your teeth."



Perfect pout? Sorted.



Buxom Lips lipgloss duo

RRP: £25.26

Available from QVC

