>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Nude make-up: how to get a natural, barely-there look

 
Nude make-up 2009
In this article


This season, nude is reinventing itself more luminous than ever, giving the face radiance and freshness. It's out with pale skin and matte lips and in with illuminating make-up: think silky complexion, luscious lips and va-va-voom lashes. Easier to wear than in past years, barely-there make-up lends a natural doll-like complexion. Find out how to perfect this season's nude look.  
 

© Sipa

SM  
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2009
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Tricks and tips for an active new yearDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         