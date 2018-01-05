Nude make-up: how to get a natural, barely-there look

In this article





























This season, nude is reinventing itself more luminous than ever, giving the face radiance and freshness. It's out with pale skin and matte lips and in with illuminating make-up: think silky complexion, luscious lips and va-va-voom lashes. Easier to wear than in past years, barely-there make-up lends a natural doll-like complexion. Find out how to perfect this season's nude look .



© Sipa

