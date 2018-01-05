>
Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
  
Moisturising your skin
Moisturising your skin


If you want beautiful, luminous skin, you have to take care of it. The secret to a fresh complexion is hydration. Use a moisturiser formulated for your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive or combination) morning and night, and, of course, never forget to remove your make-up before you go to bed - indispensable if you want to wake up to radiant skin.
Application
To give your face maximum radiance, apply moisturiser to your thoroughly-cleansed face and neck every morning and massage delicately with your fingertips to ensure the cream is fully absorbed. Your skin should absorb the entire amount you apply.

