The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
In this article
Concealing imperfections and spots with concealer
Action plan
Use concealer sticks to eliminate redness and imperfections. Green-based concealer neutralises redness and evens out the skin, while beige illuminates shadow zones, under-eye shadows and little spots.
Application
Apply concealer in small quantities on red areas, shadows and imperfections. Dab the product until the colour absorbs into your skin.
Professional tip
If you have pale slin, go for a pink/beige concealer with light-diffusing particles. Applied in small amounts to your forehead, nose, cheeks and chin, it will revive your complexion instantly! If you have darker skin, opt for an apricot concealer and apply to your cheekbones to illuminate your skin and lend it glow.
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2009
