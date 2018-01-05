>
>
>
Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
  
Concealing imperfections and spots with concealer
In this article

Concealing imperfections and spots with concealer


Action plan
Use concealer sticks to eliminate redness and imperfections. Green-based concealer neutralises redness and evens out the skin, while beige illuminates shadow zones, under-eye shadows and little spots.
Application
Apply concealer in small quantities on red areas, shadows and imperfections. Dab the product until the colour absorbs into your skin.
Professional tip
If you have pale slin, go for a pink/beige concealer with light-diffusing particles. Applied in small amounts to your forehead, nose, cheeks and chin, it will revive your complexion instantly! If you have darker skin, opt for an apricot concealer and apply to your cheekbones to illuminate your skin and lend it glow.

© L'Oréal Paris

Our star product
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2009
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         