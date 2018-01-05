In this article

























Foundation

This season, skin should be veiled in a silky transparent film that stays put until bed-time. You may think this is easier said than done, but the only secret is in the choice of foundation . It should have be light and luminous with a highly absorbant texture. Forget 'mask-effect' make-up that gives too much coverage; a good foundation should glide onto the skin, creating a barely-there nude effect. Application foundation is a key step. To get it right, choose a light, translucid foundation that sublimes your skin naturally. Apply in small quantities to the nose, forehead and chin, and spread outwards using your fingertips until it is fully blended into the skin. Professional tip



© Helena Rubinstein



Our star product Apply your foundation using a small sponge, paying particular attention to your T-zone (forehead, nose and chin) and to any little imperfections.

