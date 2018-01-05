>
Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
  
Romantic blusher
Romantic blusher


This season it's all about a fresh complexion, with just enough of a glow to make the face look radiant...which is why we can't get enough of light-diffusing powder and light-reflecting blushers.
Application
Swirled onto cheekbones for a romantic effect, or applied along the temples for a more glamorous look, blusher should highlight your make-up but remain natural.
Tip
Don't be afraid to use colour: a touch of pink, coral or apricot shades on your cheekbones enhances a fresh complexion.

