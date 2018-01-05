In this article

























Romantic blusher

This season it's all about a fresh complexion, with just enough of a glow to make the face look radiant...which is why we can't get enough of light-diffusing powder and light-reflecting blushers. Application

Swirled onto cheekbones for a romantic effect, or applied along the temples for a more glamorous look, blusher should highlight your Swirled onto cheekbones for a romantic effect, or applied along the temples for a more glamorous look, blusher should highlight your make-up but remain natural. Tip Don't be afraid to use colour: a touch of pink , coral or apricot shades on your cheekbones enhances a fresh complexion.

© Clinique



Our star product

