Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
  
Mascara
Mascara


Aim for maxi eyelashes that open up your eyes without looking made up. To achieve this, use the latest in curling, lenthening mascara. The effect is stunning against nude skin.
 
Application
For a set of romantic lashes, apply your mascara lengthways, working from right to left rather than from bottom to top, depositing the mascara in the middle of your lashes. Use the brush to separate and curl lashes to the max. 
 
Tip
You can always cheat with false eyelashes. Choose falsies that are just slightly longer than your natural lashes, and apply them from the outer corner of your eye. 

11/08/2009
Eye Makeup
