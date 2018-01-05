Mascara

Aim for maxi eyelashes that open up your eyes without looking made up. To achieve this, use the latest in curling, lenthening mascara. The effect is stunning against nude skin.

Application

For a set of romantic lashes, apply your mascara lengthways, working from right to left rather than from bottom to top, depositing the mascara in the middle of your lashes. Use the brush to separate and curl lashes to the max.

Tip