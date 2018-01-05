>
Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
  
Natural nude lip make-up
Natural nude lip make-up


It's out with lips that just fade into the background. This season's nude look requires lips that are shiny, radiant and luscious, with hints of pink or transparent red that highlight their natural shade.
Application
To get a studied 'natural' effect, don't use lip liner; just apply a touch of satin lipstick to the centre of the lips and pout to blend, or use see-though gloss to add shine.
Tip
Apply your lipstick with your fingertips to get a plumped effect.

Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2009
