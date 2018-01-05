Natural nude lip make-up
It's out with lips
that just fade into the background. This season's nude look requires lips
that are shiny, radiant and luscious, with hints of pink
or transparent red that highlight their natural shade.
Application
To get a studied 'natural' effect, don't use lip liner; just apply a touch of satin lipstick
to the centre of the lips
and pout to blend, or use see-though gloss to add shine.
Tip
Apply your lipstick
with your fingertips to get a plumped effect.
