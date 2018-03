In this article

























Avon Ideal Shade Fresh and Light Foundation

This brush-on liquid foundation creates a matte but transparent base. Oil-free and light for summer, it has light-adjusting pigments and skin-smoothing properties.



Application

Brush onto the forehead, nose and chin and blend outwards, not spreading or rubbing but just tapping the product in with your fingertips in zones where the grain of your skin is at its thickest. Finish with a dab on each cheek.



