Biotherm Aquasource Biosensitive moisturiser

If you want luminous, smooth and perfectly protected skin, it's essential to moisturise your face, neck and décolleté morning and night. Our skin becomes vulnerable when exposed to heat, stress and pollution, and this cream is an effective antidote to all these day-to-day aggressors. It hydrates and protects at the same time, and is ideal for soothing redness and tightness as well as bringing the skin comfort and light.



Biotherm Aquasource Biosensitive 50ml, £32, www.biotherm.co.uk