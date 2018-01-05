>
Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Shine Gelée lipstick with Royal Jelly
L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Shine Gelée lipstick with Royal Jelly


Get perfectly hydrated, crystalline and luminous lips with L'Oréal's Color Riche, the first lipstick range to contain Royal Jelly. It looks totally natural, nourishes like a balm, shines like a gloss and coats lips with a luscious shade that's comfortable to wear.

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Shine Gelée, £5.82 at Boots 

