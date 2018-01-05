L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Shine Gelée lipstick with Royal Jelly
Get perfectly hydrated, crystalline and luminous lips with L'Oréal's Color Riche, the first lipstick range to contain Royal Jelly. It looks totally natural, nourishes like a balm, shines like a gloss and coats lips with a luscious shade that's comfortable to wear.
L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Shine Gelée, £5.82 at Boots
Related articles:
> Catwalk beauty trends A/W 2009/2010
> Andrew Barton answers your hair questions
> Make your own beauty products!