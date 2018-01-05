>
Eye Makeup
The New Nude: How to achieve barely-there make-up
  
L'Oréal Paris Studio Secrets Professionnel Primer



Redness, dark circles, little spots, dull skin....if you want to even your skin out, take a tip from the pros and get your hands on these magic coloured tubes. L'Oréal has created individual primers to conceal redness and lighten dull skin. The green primer neutralises red, has an easy-to-apply moisturising formula and restores the skin's even tone. The anti-dull skin primer, available in fair or dark, instantly revives washed-out complexions. These primers are as easy to apply as a moisturiser; simply blend from the centre of the face outwards.

L'Oréal Paris Studio Secrets Professionnel Primer, £9.99 at Boots
Sarah Horrocks
11/08/2009
