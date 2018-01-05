>
>
>
Lip Make up

Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips

 
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
In this article
Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips

The perfect nude lip

Make like Angelina Jolie and embrace a natural nude lip look. It's a make-up staple that never goes out of style, and it's even more on trend as the sixties make-up look is back - and focuses on big bambi eyes.

The trick with achieving the perfect nude lip is to chose a colour that matches your skin tone to really set off your smile but having a truly irresistible pout will take more than a quick slick of gloss. (Unless you're Angelina Jolie of course)!

And while the nude lip look aims to be as natural as possible that doesn't mean it's effortless to achieve. Somehow looking natural always takes longer!

We've spoken to celebrity make-up artists to find out their tips on how to create the perfect nude lip in a jiffy, so read on for your insider scoop.


Image © Sipa

19/10/2011
Tags Lip Make up
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         