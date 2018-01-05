Nude lips: How to do the perfect nude lips
The perfect nude lip
Make like Angelina Jolie
and embrace a natural nude lip
look. It's a make-up
staple that never goes out of style, and it's even more on trend as the sixties make-up
look is back - and focuses on big bambi eyes.
The trick with achieving the perfect nude lip
is to chose a colour that matches your skin tone to really set off your smile but having a truly irresistible pout will take more than a quick slick of gloss. (Unless you're Angelina Jolie
of course)!
And while the nude lip
look aims to be as natural as possible that doesn't mean it's effortless to achieve. Somehow looking natural always takes longer!
We've spoken to celebrity make-up
artists to find out their tips on how to create the perfect nude lip
in a jiffy, so read on for your insider scoop.
Image © Sipa